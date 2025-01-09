Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group and its majority-owned Arm Holdings are exploring the acquisition of Oracle-backed semiconductor company Ampere Computing, Reuters reported, citing sources.
Discussions are ongoing, but a final agreement has yet to be reached, sources familiar with the matter told the publication.
In 2021, Ampere was valued at $8bn in a proposed minority investment by Japan’s SoftBank, Bloomberg reported.
The current valuation being discussed between SoftBank, Arm, and Ampere is not known.
Ampere uses Arm technology to produce central processing chips used by Oracle, Alphabet’s Google, and others.
Ampere’s chips are designed to be more energy-efficient than those from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.
Oracle has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Ampere since its inception.
In 2022, Oracle announced that it holds a 29% stake in the startup and has the option to make future investments that could give it control of the chipmaker.
Reports of Ampere Computing weighing a potential sale of business first surfaced in September 2024.
The company, founded by former Intel president Renee James, has been working with a financial adviser to manage takeover interest.
In May 2024, the company teamed up with Qualcomm to introduce an AI-focused server that integrates Ampere’s CPUs with Qualcomm’s Cloud AI 100 Ultra chips for inference tasks.
Ampere launched a new processor family, AmpereOne, tailored for cloud workloads in May 2023. AmpereOne features up to 192 single-threaded Ampere cores, claimed to be the highest in the industry.
This product marks Ampere’s first use of a custom core developed entirely in-house, expanding its portfolio, which includes Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max.