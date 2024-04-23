SoftBank Group has been granted a patent for a social network service method involving controlling operations based on user-defined conditions. The method includes associating chat rooms, setting control conditions, and blocking message notifications based on the conditions. GlobalData’s report on SoftBank Group gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on SoftBank Group, Track and trace supply chains was a key innovation area identified from patents. SoftBank Group's grant share as of February 2024 was 66%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for controlling social network service chat room notifications

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: SoftBank Group Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11929970B2) discloses a method and system for an information processing device to manage chat rooms efficiently. The method involves associating multiple chat rooms with a user, setting control conditions for each chat room, and blocking reception notifications for messages based on these conditions. The system allows for the display of message reception information on the user's terminal after the control conditions are terminated, ensuring a seamless chat experience. Additionally, the control conditions can be based on various factors such as time, location, keywords, and content, providing a customizable and user-centric approach to chat room management.



Furthermore, the patent details the implementation of automatic response functions in the system, enabling the device to automatically send messages indicating the user's absence when necessary. This feature enhances user experience by ensuring that other chat room participants are informed in case of the user's unavailability. The patent also covers the storage of instructions on a computer-readable medium and the configuration of an information processing device with a processor to execute the described method. Overall, the patented technology offers a sophisticated solution for managing chat rooms effectively, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of users in the digital communication landscape.

