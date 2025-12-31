The acquisition will see SoftBank purchase all outstanding shares of DigitalBridge for $16 each in cash. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

SoftBank Group has entered into an agreement to acquire DigitalBridge Group in a deal valued at approximately $4bn.

The acquisition, which will see SoftBank purchase all outstanding shares of DigitalBridge for $16 each in cash, aims to strengthen SoftBank’s position in developing global infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Both companies’ boards have unanimously approved the transaction after a special committee of DigitalBridge’s independent directors reviewed and recommended the offer.

DigitalBridge manages assets in digital infrastructure, such as data centres, cell towers, fibre networks and edge facilities.

In its statement, SoftBank Group said its “mission is to realise Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) for the advancement of humanity”.

By acquiring DigitalBridge, SoftBank seeks to expand its ability to develop and finance digital infrastructure required for broad AI deployment.

The acquisition is intended to help secure infrastructure capacity and improve connectivity required by next-generation AI services.

Following the completion of the transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions, DigitalBridge will operate as an independent platform under the leadership of Marc Ganzi.

DigitalBridge chief executive officer Marc Ganzi said: “The buildout of AI infrastructure represents one of the most significant investment opportunities of our generation. SoftBank shares our DNA as builders and long-term investors committed to scaling transformational digital infrastructure.

“Their vision, capital strength, and global network will allow us to accelerate our mission with greater flexibility, invest with a longer-term horizon on behalf of our investors, and better serve the world’s leading technology companies as they scale their AI ambitions.”

The companies anticipate closing the deal in the second half of 2026.

The proposed purchase price represents a 15% premium over DigitalBridge’s closing share price on 26 December 2025 and a 50% premium over its unaffected 52-week average closing price as of 4 December 2025.

SoftBank Group chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said: “As AI transforms industries worldwide, we need more compute, connectivity, power, and scalable infrastructure.

“DigitalBridge is a leader in digital infrastructure, and this acquisition will strengthen the foundation for next-generation AI data centres, advance our vision to become a leading ASI platform provider, and help unlock breakthroughs that move humanity forward.”