SoftBank‘s telecom unit in Japan is set to build a supercomputer using NVIDIA‘s latest Blackwell chips.
At the Nvidia AI Summit in Japan, founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that SoftBank Corp will be the first to receive Nvidia’s DGX B200 systems.
These DGX B200 systems will form the foundation of SoftBank’s new Nvidia DGX SuperPOD supercomputer, designed to accelerate the development of generative AI and AI-driven business initiatives across Japan.
Once completed, the DGX SuperPOD is set to be Japan’s most performant supercomputer.
Equipped with Nvidia AI Enterprise software and Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, it is tailored for developing large language models.
This infrastructure is expected to enhance AI capabilities for universities, research institutions and businesses in Japan.
In addition to the DGX SuperPOD, SoftBank plans to develop another Nvidia-accelerated supercomputer.
This will handle compute-intensive workloads, leveraging an Nvidia Grace Blackwell platform with GB200 NVL72 multi-node, liquid-cooled systems.
These systems integrate Nvidia Blackwell graphics processing units with Arm-based Nvidia Grace central processing units.
Nvidia also disclosed that SoftBank has piloted a novel telecommunications network using the Nvidia AI Aerial platform.
This network can simultaneously manage AI and 5G workloads, known as AI-RAN.
Huang said: “With SoftBank’s significant investment in Nvidia’s full-stack AI, Omniverse and 5G AI-RAN platforms, Japan is leaping into the AI industrial revolution to become a global leader, driving a new era of growth across the telecommunications, transportation, robotics and healthcare industries in ways that will greatly benefit humankind in the age of AI.”
SoftBank president and CEO Junichi Miyakawa said: “With our extremely powerful AI infrastructure and our new, distributed AI-RAN solution ‘AITRAS’ that reinvents 5G networks for AI, we will accelerate innovation across the country and throughout the world.”
Furthermore, SoftBank, in collaboration with Nvidia, aims to establish an AI marketplace using Nvidia AI Enterprise software.
This service will support AI training and edge AI inference, positioning SoftBank as the AI grid for Japan.
It is expected to enable new business opportunities in AI services across various industries.
Last month, Nvidia expanded its AI partnerships with several Indian companies including Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Tata Communications.