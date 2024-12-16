Sony has confirmed its intent to acquire Kadokawa, the Japanese media company that owns FromSoftware and gaming names such as Elden Ring, as part of its strategy to expand its entertainment portfolio.
In an interview, Sony told Yahoo Japan, which via Google translate reads: “It is true that we have expressed our initial intentions. We would appreciate it if you would refrain from commenting further.”
Citing sources, a report by Reuters in November 2024, indicated that Sony initiated talks, but both the companies initially refused to comment.
The sources had then stated that a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks.
Sony already holds a 2% stake in Kadokawa, which reported $1.7bn in revenue in 2024, and also owns a stake in Kadokawa subsidiary FromSoftware, which is the developer behind the popular fantasy role-playing game Elden Ring that has sales of more than 25 million units.
Commencing its journey as a publisher in 1945, Kadokawa has since expanded franchises such as Re:Zero into games, anime, events, and figures.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Other franchises include Delicious in Dungeon, a manga series turned anime that follows adventurers exploring dungeons and consuming the monsters they encounter.
Sony, recognised as the inventor of the Walkman, has evolved from an electronics manufacturer into a global entertainment and technology powerhouse, encompassing movies, music, games, and semiconductors.
In 2023, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said: “Beloved characters and intellectual property (IP) can endure for 30, 50, or even 100 years.”
“This is an area we aim to invest in for sustainable growth,” he added.
Sony’s focus includes anime, whose global growth has been driven by the rise of streaming services and increased familiarity with the culture of Japan.