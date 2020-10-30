Spain’s technology industry saw a drop of 20.3% in overall deal activity during Q3 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 51 deals worth $1.61bn were announced in Q3 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 64 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 35 deals which accounted for 68.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 11 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 21.6% and 9.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Spain’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.55bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $62.52m and $1.06m, respectively.

Spain technology industry deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 97.9% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.58bn, against the overall value of $1.61bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EQT IX Fund’s $1.53bn private equity deal with idealista

2) The $17.64m private equity deal with Voovio Technologies by Moira Capital Partners SGEIC

3) Base10 Partners and Cathay Innovation’s $12m venture financing of Lana Fintech Internacional

4) The $10m venture financing of Odilo by Active Venture Partners, S.G.E.C.R.Unipersonal, CDTI Sweden, Endeavor Catalyst, Jose Manuel Entrecanales Foundation, Kibo Ventures, Swanlaab Venture Factory and SGEIC

5) BITKRAFT eSports Ventures’ venture financing of Voicemod for $8m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

