Investing in 5G infrastructure, will help to reach a wider population in the country and create more use cases, respectively. Credit: AlexLMX via Shutterstock.

5G subscription share will increase from 5.2% in 2021 to 49.3% in 2027, supported by the regulator, government, and operators in Spain.

Availability of 5G spectrum through Digital Spain 2026, and the new telecom regulation will accelerate 5G adoption. In December 2022, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation held an auction of a 1,800MHz block in the 26GHz spectrum, generating a total of $37bn (€33bn). Movistar Spain secured five 200MHz blocks for $20.4m, while Vodafone Spain and Orange Spain each spent $8.2m for two 200MHz blocks.

Moreover, under Digital Spain 2026, the government plans to cover 100% of the population with broadband access by 2025 and the new Telecommunications Act (Act 11/2022), focusing on investing in 5G infrastructure, will help to reach a wider population in the country and create more use cases, respectively.

In addition to government’s plans, telcos’ ongoing expansions and upgrades will boost 5G adoption.

Vodafone plans to expand 5G network services to 65% of the population by the end of 2023. Movistar, as of December 2022, has expanded its 5G services to 83% of the population and plans to further expand its network. Orange, in February 2023, launched 5G SA network, in Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, and Valencia in partnership with Nokia, Ericsson, and Oracle Communications.

