London-based mental health startup Spill has secured £2m in seed funding.

The startup offers remote mental health support for employees via workplace messaging app Slack.

Prior to January 2020, Spill was a message-based therapy app, before relaunching as a Slack integration. Through Spill, employees at companies signed up to the service can book a video appointment with a qualified therapist, as well as having access to a messaging service and other mental health tools through Slack. Spill employs 30 therapists who work remotely over video, phone or message.

According to research by Spill and Censuswide, 26% of tech workers feel that their company had failed to provide adequate mental health support in the last year, with 38% of tech sector workers saying they have considered therapy for the first time this year.

Since its relaunch, Spill has amassed over 100 customers including Typeform, Bulb and Depop, with over 1,000 employees taking part in video therapy sessions.

According to the startup’s own research, six Spill therapy sessions proved more effective at reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety than either NHS therapy or a course of antidepressants.

The funding was from Ada Ventures, with Ada Ventures partner Francesca Warner joining the Spill board as part of the deal. Seedcamp and the government’s Future Fund initiative also provided investment.

Spill said the money will fund the development of new tools to help create a more psychologically considerate workplace, moving from treatment to prevention. This follows a pre-seed investment of £650k in 2019 led by Passion Capital.

Spill founder Calvin Benton said:

“The events of the past year have made workplace mental health issues front of mind for many, but these are problems which have long needed solving. It’s vital that, in today’s knowledge-driven economy, workers have access to high-quality mental health support that’s barrier-free, stigma-free, and free at the point of use. And that’s exactly what Spill will be able to deliver dramatically more of with the help of this latest funding round, led by Ada Ventures. We’re excited to help more companies create environments where people feel secure, engaged, and fundamentally understood — which is not only the humane thing to do for the team, but it’s the smart thing to do for the business. ”

