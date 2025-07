Spingence is also supporting Cooler Master’s smart manufacturing roadmap by launching a digital twin modelling initiative using Nvidia Omniverse libraries. Credit: Spingence Technology Co., Ltd./PRNewswire.

Spingence Technology and Cooler Master have joined forces to accelerate advancements in AI-driven manufacturing solutions.

Spingence is engaged in providing AI solutions for precision manufacturing, while Cooler Master specialises in thermal solutions. Both companies are based in Taiwan.

This collaboration aligns with Cooler Master’s “CM AI Dual-Engine Initiative,” which focuses on enhancing intelligent manufacturing processes and operational transformation by utilising Nvidia AI technologies.

According to Spingence, the collaboration seeks to implement solutions across quality inspection, digital simulation, and agentic AI deployment at the enterprise level. The initiative aims to enhance both quality and operational efficiency.

As the primary technical partner for Cooler Master’s initial AI Factory phase, Spingence has deployed the Nvidia Metropolis platform. This involves integrating Nvidia TAO and AutoML capabilities to rapidly develop and refine high-precision AOI defect detection models.

These models are operational on production lines through Nvidia Dynamo-Triton, allowing automated inspection of 20,000 to 40,000 products monthly. Products such as Nvidia GB200, GB300, and Hopper benefit from improved defect detection rates and consistency at final inspection stages, said Spingence.

Spingence is also supporting Cooler Master’s smart manufacturing roadmap by launching a digital twin modelling initiative using Nvidia Omniverse libraries. This facilitates highly realistic equipment model development, enabling virtual simulations of workstations and production workflows.

The approach reduces deployment risks and lays the foundation for future agentic AI model integrations, said Spingence.

Responding to Cooler Master’s focus on intelligent operations, Spingence is leveraging its experience in on-premises AI deployments to integrate Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory’s validated design with Nvidia NIM microservices.

This infrastructure allows for rapid modular deployment across various applications, including knowledge summarisation, report generation, and task recommendations.

In November 2024, Spingence unveiled a new Edge AI division to address the growing need for real-time data analysis within enterprises. The company introduced two key products, Edgestar and Visionstar, to enhance decision-making across industries.

Edgestar provides a large language model platform tailored for enterprise needs, overcoming memory constraints during large-scale training. Visionstar delivers real-time visual recognition and anomaly detection by integrating visual language models into existing surveillance frameworks.