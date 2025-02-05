StackAdapt, a Canada-based multi-channel programmatic advertising platform, has secured $235m in funding round spearheaded by Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG).
TVG is the late-stage venture and growth investment division of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.
Intrepid Growth Partners, along with four additional investors, also participated in this funding round.
Following a $300m investment from Summit Partners in 2022, StackAdapt’s total funding has now surpassed $500m.
Established in 2014 by co-founders Vitaly Pecherskiy, Yang Han, and Ildar Shar, StackAdapt is focussed on developing a new-generation programmatic advertising platform.
The proceeds will be used by StackAdapt to boost programmatic advertising and expand into marketing technology sector.
StackAdapt co-founder and CEO Vitaly Pecherskiy said: “The challenges marketing teams face are vast and evolving rapidly.
“Much of the pressure to drive growth rests on their shoulders as they work to reinvent operations and discover new ways to reach customers effectively, profitably, and predictably.
“We are excited to partner with TVG and the other great investors in this round to drive growth and innovation within StackAdapt, continuing on our mission to transform how marketers use technology to create value within their companies.”
Employing more than 1,300 people, StackAdapt platform is enabling modern marketers in 19 international markets.
J.P. Morgan served as the lead placement agent, while RBC Capital Markets served as co-placement agent in StackAdapt’s fundraising efforts.