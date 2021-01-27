Autonomous delivery company Starship Technologies has raised $17m, bringing its total funding to $102m.

TDK Ventures and Goodyear Ventures contributed to the funding, as well as new investors.

“Goodyear Ventures is very excited to join Starship’s journey as it revolutionises the autonomous delivery space,” said Abhijit Ganguly, senior manager, Goodyear Ventures.

“Goodyear’s trusted services footprint combined with its custom solutions for autonomous vehicle companies comprise a solid platform to support Starship in the market. Goodyear Ventures fuels the future of mobility by partnering and investing in seed-to-growth-stage startups in emerging mobility technologies.”

Since launching in 2018, Starship Technologies has grown its network of self-driving delivery robots, currently operating in Milton Keynes and Northampton in the UK, as well as on a number of university campuses in the US. Delivering food from partner supermarkets and restaurants, the autonomous robots have now travelled millions of miles.

Starship Technologies also reached another significant milestone after completing one million autonomous deliveries.

Autonomous and contactless delivery solutions have received increasing levels of interest due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past year, the company has seen order numbers in Milton Keynes triple.

The company recently announced it is expanding to two new university campuses in the US: UCLA and Bridgewater State University, Massachusetts.

“Completing one million deliveries is a milestone that everyone at Starship is celebrating,” said Ahti Heinla, co-founder and CEO of Starship Technologies. “We are delivering a fully commercial service operating 24-7 across five different countries now doing thousands of deliveries a day and millions of autonomous miles per year.

“This scale puts Starship on par with the biggest companies in the self-driving car market when it comes to miles travelled in the last year alone. We’re proud to be offering a crucial service that is now becoming part of everyday life for millions of people.”

Read More: Starship Technologies delivery robots launch in Northampton.