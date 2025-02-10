As the first Saudi telco to be licensed as a digital bank, STC Bank has the manoeuvrability to tap into SMB projects and the tech startup segment in ways that traditional banks in the country have not.

From its beta launch in April 2024, STC Bank is now set for commercial launch, having received approval from the Saudi Central Bank. Its forerunner e-wallet service, STC Pay (launched in 2018), will be retained, but customers and businesses alike are now being encouraged to upgrade themselves to full digital banking services.

STC posts impressive growth figures

STC Bank has more than 200,000 registered merchants, with more than a tenth of that figure using QR payments, and 8,000 facilitating online payments. For end-2024, STC Bank (and STC Pay) posted revenue growth of 20% (totalling 1.6% of STC Group revenues), whereas gross profit in the same period achieved the highest growth of any segment at 93%.

Both its revenue and profit shares are expected to grow substantially over the next few years now that is has its banking license.

STC is the first non-bank entity of any type to be licensed as a digital bank in Saudi Arabia. It is not the first regionally, and it most certainly will not be the last.

Positional advantage

STC Bank, however, is one of the few digital banks in the world that is majority-owned by the telco, which means the company will be more invested in its success.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Sitting in the sweet spot between the trinity of telecoms, tech, and fintech, STC will be able to leverage its existing customer relationships, its wealth of telco user data, and analytics on how its business subscribers deploy its B2B solutions, to offer tailored banking services, potentially with quicker turnaround times on financing than conventional banks.

It also can be a one-stop shop for SMBs and tech startups requiring finance to deploy next-generation technologies at a small scale. The same can be said for young entrepreneurs – many of whom crave for convenience, service convergence, and saving time to focus on their projects rather than shopping around for the best banking service or attending a conventional bank branch in person.

All of these represent a demographic vacuum that STC can rapidly fill.

A digital banking bellwether

Others in the region and beyond – especially those telcos already offering digital wallet and similar fintech services but not licensed as digital banks, those with minority stakes in digital banks, and other companies sitting on large cash reserves in the Gulf – will be keenly tracking STC Bank’s fortunes.

Some of the aforementioned operators, like PLDT, have already expressed a desire to boost their shareholdings in their digital banking operations.

With its first mover advantage and ability to disrupt the old banking guard in Saudi Arabia, it is a bold move by STC. But with the solid base of customers and merchants it has already built up during beta, it is also hard to see how this venture by the Saudi telco incumbent does not favourably work out for it