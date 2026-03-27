The companies plan to combine Stelia’s AI platform with Nokia’s open-standards-based networking technology. Credit: Robson90/Shutterstock.com.

London-based AI research company Stelia AI and Nokia have entered into a collaboration aimed at deploying AI solutions at an enterprise scale.

The companies plan to combine Stelia’s AI platform with Nokia’s open-standards-based networking technology, targeting improved reliability and security for distributed business systems.

The partnership seeks to address the increasing complexity enterprises face as they move from AI prototypes to production environments that require high levels of governance, compliance, and auditability.

By integrating networking and AI expertise, Stelia and Nokia aim to ensure data flows efficiently and securely between operational environments and cloud infrastructure.

The approach is intended to support continuous performance for applications ranging from autonomous decision-making to rapid response scenarios.

According to both firms, the collaboration will support sectors such as space, media, retail, entertainment, and finance, where robust connectivity is essential for maintaining production-grade AI.

The companies are working within Stelia’s wider partner ecosystem to establish frameworks designed for governed AI operations in data-intensive settings.

Their efforts focus on enabling enterprises to apply AI across critical services while maintaining operational standards.

Nokia vice president and country manager Paul Alexander said: “Our collaboration with Stelia integrates Nokia’s open, high-performance networking technology with Stelia’s enterprise AI platform, helping organisations support demanding AI workloads while maintaining the trust, governance and connectivity required for real-world operations.”

In November 2025, Nokia confirmed plans to invest $4bn in research, development and manufacturing operations in the US, with a focus on developing connectivity infrastructure prepared for AI across mobile, fixed access, IP, optical and data centre networking.

This multi-year expansion followed Nokia’s $2.3bn acquisition of US optical semiconductor firm Infinera, completed in February 2025.