As the only broadcast with over 100m viewers, the Super Bowl is by far the biggest night for American broadcasting. That makes advertising at the event worth its weight in gold. And many brands are prepared to pay for it as such.
2017’s Super Bowl sold 30-second ad slots at an average of $4.6m each. This year, however, they planned to make even more. NBC reportedly planned to sell ad slots for over $5m each.
As a result, only the biggest companies and brands were able to get featured. Still, for fans of blockbuster features and major products, this is great news. The 2018 Super Bowl showed off plenty of adverts for upcoming box-office smashers including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Solo: A Star Wars Story.
There were also product adverts that pulled out all the stops to impress including Amazon’s star-studded ad for the Alexa and Doritos and Mountain Dew’s team up.
Here’s every advert that played during the Super Bowl so you don’t miss a trick. For those interested in movie and TV trailers, scroll to the bottom to find them all.
Budweiser – “Stand By You”
GroupOn with Tiffany Haddish
Doritos and Mountain Dew with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman
Lexus and Marvel’s Black Panther
Stella Artois with Matt Damon
Pringles with Bill Hader
Michelob ULTRA with Chris Pratt
Michelbob ULTRA – “I Like Beer”
Amazon with Jeff Bezos and lots of celebrities
M&Ms with Danny DeVito
PETA with James Cromwell
Coke – “The Wonder Of Us”
Skittles with David Schwimmer
Tide with David Harbour
Tide and Old Spice with David Harbour
Kia with Steven Tyler
NFL – “Dirty Dancing”
Jeep and Jurassic World with Jeff Goldblum
Sprint – “Evelyn”
Intuit – “A Giant Story”
Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage with Keegan-Michael Key
The Australian Tourist board with Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Danny McBride and various others
Bud Light – “Dilly Dilly”
NBC Sports
Toyota – “Good Odds”
Ram Trucks – “Built To Serve”
T-Mobile – “Little Ones”
Heroes Arena
Wendy’s
Pepsi with Cindy Crawford and Britney Spears
Toyota – “One Team”
Persil ProClean
Squarespace with Keanu Reeves
Febreeze
WeatherTech
Jeep – “The Road”
Diet Coke with Hayley Magnus
Avocados From Mexico with Chris Elliott
Sketchers with Howie Long
E*Trade – “This Is Getting Old”
Kraft – “Family”
Wix.com – “Rhett & Link”
Toyota – “Mobility Anthem”
Blacture with Pras
Westworld Season 2
TurboTax – “The Noise In The Attic”
Jeep – “Anti-Manifesto”
Hyundai – “Hope Detector”
Universal Parks & Resorts with Peyton Manning
Monster Products with Iggy Azalea
Turkish Airlines with Dr Oz
Verizon
Movies and television
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Skyscraper
Mission Impossible Fallout
Avengers Infinity War
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Red Sparrow
A Quiet Place
Netflix — The Cloverfield Paradox
Hulu — Castle Rock
Amazon Studios – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Like what you’re reading? Follow Verdict on Twitter and like us on Facebook