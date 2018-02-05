Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

As the only broadcast with over 100m viewers, the Super Bowl is by far the biggest night for American broadcasting. That makes advertising at the event worth its weight in gold. And many brands are prepared to pay for it as such.

2017’s Super Bowl sold 30-second ad slots at an average of $4.6m each. This year, however, they planned to make even more. NBC reportedly planned to sell ad slots for over $5m each.

As a result, only the biggest companies and brands were able to get featured. Still, for fans of blockbuster features and major products, this is great news. The 2018 Super Bowl showed off plenty of adverts for upcoming box-office smashers including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

There were also product adverts that pulled out all the stops to impress including Amazon’s star-studded ad for the Alexa and Doritos and Mountain Dew’s team up.

Here’s every advert that played during the Super Bowl so you don’t miss a trick. For those interested in movie and TV trailers, scroll to the bottom to find them all.

Budweiser – “Stand By You”

GroupOn with Tiffany Haddish

Doritos and Mountain Dew with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman

Lexus and Marvel’s Black Panther

Stella Artois with Matt Damon

Pringles with Bill Hader

Michelob ULTRA with Chris Pratt

Michelbob ULTRA – “I Like Beer”

Amazon with Jeff Bezos and lots of celebrities

M&Ms with Danny DeVito

PETA with James Cromwell

Coke – “The Wonder Of Us”

Skittles with David Schwimmer

Tide with David Harbour

Tide and Old Spice with David Harbour

Kia with Steven Tyler

NFL – “Dirty Dancing”

Jeep and Jurassic World with Jeff Goldblum

Sprint – “Evelyn”

Intuit – “A Giant Story”

Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage with Keegan-Michael Key

The Australian Tourist board with Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Danny McBride and various others

Bud Light – “Dilly Dilly”

NBC Sports

Toyota – “Good Odds”

Ram Trucks – “Built To Serve”

T-Mobile – “Little Ones”

Heroes Arena

Wendy’s

Pepsi with Cindy Crawford and Britney Spears

Toyota – “One Team”

Persil ProClean

Squarespace with Keanu Reeves

Febreeze

WeatherTech

Jeep – “The Road”

Diet Coke with Hayley Magnus

Avocados From Mexico with Chris Elliott

Sketchers with Howie Long

E*Trade – “This Is Getting Old”

Kraft – “Family”

Wix.com – “Rhett & Link”

Toyota – “Mobility Anthem”

Blacture with Pras

Westworld Season 2

TurboTax – “The Noise In The Attic”

Jeep – “Anti-Manifesto”

Hyundai – “Hope Detector”

Universal Parks & Resorts with Peyton Manning

Monster Products with Iggy Azalea

Turkish Airlines with Dr Oz

Verizon

Movies and television

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Skyscraper

Mission Impossible Fallout

Avengers Infinity War

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Red Sparrow

A Quiet Place

Netflix — The Cloverfield Paradox

Hulu — Castle Rock

Amazon Studios – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

