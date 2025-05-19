Supermicro will provide a “fully-tested” and “optimised” IT solution. Credit: TippaPatt/Shutterstock.

Supermicro, a provider of enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DataVolt to establish hyperscale AI campuses, with the initial rollout planned for Saudi Arabia.

Subject to further negotiations and definitive agreements, the estimated minimum market value of the products considered in the deal is $20bn (SR75bn).

Supermicro president and CEO Charles Liang said: “Supermicro is thrilled to work together in this important effort to deliver significantly enhanced computing power for the next generation of AI infrastructure.

“We are excited to collaborate with DataVolt to bring our advanced AI systems featuring the latest direct liquid cooling technology (DLC-2) powered by local renewable, sustainable, and net-zero green technology.”

The collaboration aims to accelerate the integration of Supermicro’s ultra-dense GPU platforms, storage solutions, and rack PnP systems into hyperscale gigawatt-class renewable and net-zero green AI campuses of DataVolt.

Supermicro’s liquid cooling solutions are claimed to decrease power costs by as much as 40%, speed up deployment and time-to-online, and enable data centres to operate more efficiently with improved power usage effectiveness.

As a solution provider for enterprise and cloud data centres, Supermicro offers a “fully tested” and “optimised” IT package. This includes AI and compute servers, networking, storage, racks, and liquid cooling technologies.

Supermicro’s liquid cooling solutions are claimed to allow data centre operators to quickly implement advanced AI infrastructure while reducing total cost of ownership by up to 20%.

DataVolt CEO Rajit Nanda said: “We are thrilled to partner with Supermicro and build on the strong foundations laid in these first 100 days of the Trump Administration.

“Our vision is to pair gigawatt-class renewable and net zero green hydrogen power with the industry’s most advanced server technology, giving customers access to unprecedented scale and sustainability.

“Partnering with Supermicro guarantees us a US-made supply chain for critical GPU systems and positions DataVolt to accelerate our investment plans.”