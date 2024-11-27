The rising emissions of film studios have become a concern in recent years. The Sustainable Entertainment Alliance estimates that the average tentpole film emits 3,370 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂), with around three-quarters of this being fuel and travel-related emissions. It begs the question; what initiatives are currently in place to reduce film and TV’s eye-watering environmental impact?

The term “sustainable production” has become a buzzword for the sector in recent years. It describes film production practices that seek to reduce emissions across pre-production, production, and post-production. It largely involves incorporating sustainability into elements such as location choice and set, prop, and waste management. Prominent examples of productions that have implemented the practice include True Detective: Night Country, Abigail, and The Mandalorian. What does sustainable production involve, how can it best be executed, and what needs to happen before it becomes a widespread initiative?

Virtual production

Most of the emissions in film production involve having to transport sets, props, and cast and crew to various locations across the globe, all with varying emissions profiles. Virtual production has emerged as a solution to this. It uses 3D rendering technology, often from a game engine such as Unreal, to construct photorealistic sets that are displayed on large LED screens. By reducing travel to physical locations, studios can cut costs and reduce the carbon emissions of film productions. Scenes are then edited in post to increase realism. The increase in virtual production was mainly driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mandalorian is a key example of virtual production’s success. Its carbon footprint is estimated to be 30 MTCO₂e less than a production of similar size.

While current estimates show that virtual production has much lower carbon emissions than traditional production, the shift towards tech-intensive production methods could have adverse climate impacts in the future if adopted on a wide enough scale, especially if the technology is AI-enabled.

On-set materials and waste

Several production services companies, especially in the UK, have emerged to help studios manage on-set waste. For example, Olio is a free app that facilitates the collection of surplus food from TV and film sets across the UK and Ireland. Across the pond, Ecoset is an LA-based recycling services company for the film and TV sector that implements a zero-waste policy. It collects things like scenic materials, set dressing, props, wardrobe, and scraps after use. It also collects hard-to-recycle items such as paint, packaging foam, and film plastics.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Companies have also emerged to help productions use more sustainable materials to build sets. For instance, Vectar is a Manchester-based studio that uses cardboard and paper to build sets. Vectar’s sets are made from timber waste and are fully recyclable. Its boards are much lighter than massive wooden panels, so their transport causes fewer carbon emissions. These companies are quickly growing their client bases and as they become more reputable, their use in popular productions will increase.

Standards, frameworks, and organisations

Several dedicated standards, frameworks, and organizations have emerged to provide guidelines, research, data, services, and clarity around sustainable film production. The most well-known example is BAFTA Albert, which helps film and TV companies calculate the predicted carbon emissions of a production and implement a Carbon Action Plan to reduce them. It is endorsed and supported by companies such as Paramount, Netflix, Sony Pictures, BBC, Sky, and Warner Bros. Other examples include the Sustainable Entertainment Alliance, Green Screen, Sustainable Film, and GREEN FILM.

Location choice is hindering sustainable production

One of the key hurdles to the widespread use of sustainable productions is location choice. Ideally, a production should take place in a country with a decarbonized electricity grid and low emissions profile. However, other factors go into a film’s choice of location such as scenery and resource availability. Paramount among these hurdles is tax incentives, which many countries offer to studios and production companies to expand their global profile as a filming location. The monetary benefits of this may supersede any sustainability pursuit.

In the future, studios should aim to incorporate sustainable initiatives from the ground up by working them into scripts. This will ensure that standards are fundamentally sought after and adhered to and that the most cost-effective routes of doing so are identified.