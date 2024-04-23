Synchronoss Technologies has patented a system for near field communication authentication sharing between devices. The method involves providing user credentials, sharing an authentication code, and accessing applications without re-entering credentials. The system includes user devices, an authentication server, and ensures secure access control. GlobalData’s report on Synchronoss Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Synchronoss Technologies, File server virtualization was a key innovation area identified from patents. Synchronoss Technologies's grant share as of February 2024 was 62%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Near field communication authentication sharing system between devices

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Synchronoss Technologies Inc

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11882116B2) describes a system for near field communication authorization sharing between devices. The system involves a first user device with processors, input devices, and storage devices, providing user credentials for authentication to access an application, sharing an authentication code with a second device via near field communication, allowing access without re-authentication. The second user device receives the authentication code, requests access to the application, transmits the code to an authentication server, receives an access token, and accesses the application. An authentication server verifies user credentials, provides access tokens, and allows revocation of access by the first user device.



The system, as outlined in the patent claims, specifies the use of Android devices for both the first and second user devices, with the authentication code transmitted through near field communication. The application on the first device is the same as the one on the second device, ensuring seamless access. The innovative approach of sharing authentication codes through near field communication enhances user experience by eliminating the need for repeated authentication processes, streamlining access to applications across devices. The system's ability to revoke access through a revocation message adds a layer of security and control for the primary user device, ensuring data privacy and security.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Synchronoss Technologies, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed