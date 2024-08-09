Take-Two Interactive has announced that it expects net bookings to grow throughout 2026 and 2027, as the popular video game publisher prepares to release the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” (GTA 6) next year.
GTA 6, the long awaited next installment in the billion dollar video game franchise, is reportedly gearing up to be the most expensive game ever developed.
Grand Theft Auto V, which released in 2013, is one of the most profitable video games ever released, according to the company, and has sold over 200 million copies globally.
The franchise has earned the company billions of dollars since its first installment in 1997.
As previously stated by Jack Bumby, senior editor at research and analysis company GlobalData, Grand Theft Auto is an “interesting case” in the gaming industry as it doesn’t rely on any of the emerging trends for its success.
“By all metrics, mobile gaming is the future of the industry [and] Esports will make huge amounts of money while new technologies like augmented reality will become commonplace,” Bumby wrote in a blog post for GlobalData.
“But Grand Theft Auto, and Rockstar’s games in general, feature none of these trends,” he wrote.
However, Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two have made an unprecedented amount of money riding the trend of e-commerce in gaming since Grand Theft Auto V’s release.
As stated in GlobalData’s Tech, Media, and Telecom Themes 2024 report: “Microtransactions are a staple revenue model for game publishers”.
Microtransactions are a business model where users can purchase virtual goods or currency with micropayments within a game. This has led to controversy in the past, with some US lawmakers pushing to ban the model.