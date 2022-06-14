Tata Communications’s IT hiring activity rises 17.6% in May 2022

India-based company Tata Communications IT hiring rose 17.6% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 14.14% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 18.05% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 4.93% decline over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Tata Communications IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Tata Communications, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 74.61% in May 2022, and a 55.56% rise over April 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 10.97% in May 2022, and registered growth of 118.75%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.21% in May 2022, a 21.05% rise from April 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Tata Communications

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 73.2% share, which marked a 135.86% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 24.14%, registering a 13.97% month-on-month decline. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 1.57% share and a 64.29% drop over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 1.1% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 58.78% share in May 2022, a 141.94% growth over April 2022. US featured next with a 14.73% share, down 27.69% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 9.4% share, an increase of 22.45% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Tata Communications IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.83%, up by 40.94% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.35% share, a growth of 98.02% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 2.82% share, up 28.57% over April 2022.