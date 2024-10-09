India-based Tata Technologies has joined forces with automotive giant BMW Group to form a joint venture (JV), BMW TechWorks India, to foster innovation in automotive technology and business IT.
The JV initiated operations with an initial headcount of 100 employees across technology hubs in the Indian cities of Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
BMW TechWorks India is poised for significant growth, with plans to expand to a workforce in the thousands by the end of next year.
Both BMW Group and Tata Technologies hold a 50% stake in the JV, which will focus on harnessing India’s top engineering talent to contribute to the venture.
BMW TechWorks India complements BMW Group’s global strategy by engineering seamless, scalable software solutions for next-gen vehicles and delivering enhanced digital experiences.
The JV aligns with BMW Group’s global strategy to engineer advanced software solutions for future vehicles and enhance digital customer experiences.
Tata Technologies will provide its expertise in product development, from conceptualisation to engineering, to support software projects for BMW’s mobility solutions and utilize India’s talent pool.
BMW TechWorks India will focus on driving digital innovation for BMW Group’s Business IT, accelerating the transformation of its global production network.
It will also focus on enhancing digital customer journeys and sales processes, with a strong emphasis on AI applications and platforms to improve the speed and efficiency of core business operations.
BMW TechWorks India CEO Aditya Khera said: “With the launch of BMW TechWorks India, we are establishing a world-class software hub that will play a critical role in the BMW Group’s automotive software and business IT strategy.
“By combining the BMW Group’s and Tata Technologies’ leadership in software-defined vehicles and product engineering excellence, we are poised for innovation and growth, offering India’s top talent the opportunity to shape the future of the BMW Group’s mobility solutions.”
In March 2024, BMW Group and Analog Devices Incorporated (ADI) partnered to bring 10Mb ethernet to the automotive industry to make way for software-defined vehicles.