Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cisco have jointly established a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, India, aimed at advancing autonomous enterprise operations.

The move brings together the technology capabilities of TCS’ automation frameworks and Cisco’s network observability and AI-driven platforms.

The Hyderabad facility, located at TCS Synergy Park Campus, is expected to function as an experience hub focused on developing, testing and demonstrating solutions. These solutions aim to transition customers from conventional rule-based automation to intelligent, self-governing systems.

According to TCS, the CoE will leverage the company’s five-level Services Autonomy Model to support enterprise clients in achieving higher operational autonomy. The centre will develop and present AI-first solutions intended for multiple industry sectors, with offerings tailored to the specific business processes of individual clients.

The collaboration will integrate an array of advanced tools from both companies’ portfolios, including Cisco AppDynamics, Cisco Splunk, TCS ignio, and TCS Cognix.

Cisco global partner sales senior vice president Tim Coogan said: “The Center of Excellence is a testament to the strength of our longstanding partnership with TCS. By combining Cisco’s AI-driven technology with TCS’ deep industry expertise, we are empowering our mutual customers to accelerate their journey toward autonomous operations and achieve unprecedented business agility.”

The core technological strategy for the CoE is based on agentic AI mesh architectures. These systems are intended to observe real-time behavioural states using observability data, automate via conversational AI interfaces, and manage orchestration as well as self-healing through intelligent automation frameworks.

TCS highlighted that this framework moves organisations away from siloed IT operations towards integrated models that prioritise business outcomes alongside IT metrics.

The CoE’s objectives include enabling zero-touch operations within enterprise environments, thus reducing complexity and operational friction. These advancements are anticipated to provide comprehensive visibility and automated decision-making across the IT stack.

TCS emphasised that the new centre builds on their partnership of over twenty years in enterprise infrastructure, automation and managed services domains. The companies are focused on developing connected IT ecosystems that support innovation and adaptive operating models for large enterprises.

By bringing together products such as AppDynamics for application performance monitoring, Splunk for data analytics, along with TCS ignio and Cognix for automation, the CoE intends to deliver customisable solutions for a range of industries.

TCS technology software and services president V Rajanna said: “The CoE will be a co-innovation platform for enterprises that will help them embrace autonomous IT operations with self-learning, self-action and self-governance capabilities. This hub will enable enterprises to accelerate their transition to Autonomous Operations through improved business agility and deliver measurable business impact.”

This initiative comes weeks after Cisco announced an expansion of its AgenticOps operating model at the Cisco Live EMEA event in Amsterdam. There, Cisco introduced additional features supporting networking, security, and observability across distributed IT environments.

Last year’s launch of AgenticOps marked a move by Cisco to redefine AI’s function in network management with tools like Agentic Workflows and AI Canvas. These tools are aimed at accelerating troubleshooting while automating securely through unified network data models such as Deep Network Model.

In a separate announcement, Cisco and SharonAI, along with its subsidiaries, have launched Australia’s first Cisco Secure AI Factory in partnership with Nvidia. The facility is intended to provide secure and scalable AI capabilities within Australia, with all data and AI processing remaining onshore to support data sovereignty requirements.

The Cisco Secure AI Factory is powered by Cisco UCS servers, Cisco’s security and networking portfolio, Nexus Hyperfabric management, 1,024 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs, VAST Data storage systems, and infrastructure hosted in NEXTDC’s Australian data centres.

Sharon AI will provide solutions for various industry needs and offer customers a sandbox environment for proof-of-concept testing. The initiative supports the development and adoption of AI technologies in line with Australia’s National AI Plan.