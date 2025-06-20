The acquisition makes SoftEye a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

Japanese electronics company TDK has acquired SoftEye, a US-based developer of AI-powered technologies for smart glasses.

SoftEye focuses on creating custom chips, cameras, software, and algorithms tailored for smart glasses.

Financial terms of the deal have not been made public.

TDK corporate officer Jim Tran said: “SoftEye brings expertise in algorithms, camera, and low-power chip design which gives TDK leadership positions in driving consumer applications for AR related technologies.”

The acquisition makes SoftEye an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of TDK.

SoftEye’s products include computer vision, low-power systems, and real-time recognition. Its AI algorithms use low-power architecture to describe objects and associate memory.

SoftEye’s custom chips and sensor systems feature eye intent technology. This combines hardware and software for low-power eye tracking and object recognition.

The technology supports a complete AR/VR display system. It also enables a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) for AI interaction through eye movement.

SoftEye’s solutions, described as “the eyes for AI” (eyeGenI, eyeGI), create an end-to-end system.

SoftEye CEO Te-Won Lee said: “We are building technologies for AI glasses connecting the user with generative AI, which fits directly in line with TDK strategy for smart glasses which can connect people with AI for a more intuitive and compelling user experience.

“SoftEye’s novel, low power eye intent system unlocks a new type of Human Machine Interface that allows the user to communicate with AI simply through their eye movements. Together, we believe we can deliver even more advanced integrated solutions – spanning systems, software and machine learning and custom chips.”

In 2024, TDK, through its subsidiary TDK Ventures, invested an undisclosed amount in Singapore’s Silicon Box to boost semiconductor chiplet packaging design and fabrication.

Founded in 2021 by Sehat Sutardja, Weili Dai, and Byung Joon Han, Silicon Box specialises in advanced semiconductor packaging solutions.

The company utilises chiplets—smaller, interconnected chips within a single package—to develop system-on-a-chip solutions.