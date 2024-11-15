Team-GPT, a Bulgarian start-up offering AI-driven collaborative workspace tailored to enterprise use, has raised $4.5m (Lv8.32m) in a seed funding round.
The funding was led by True Ventures, with contributions from Pact and several angel investors including former OpenAI staff members.
The platform, which boasts a user base exceeding 45,000, includes clients such as Salesforce, MRO and Johns Hopkins University.
Team-GPT’s platform enables enterprise users to interact seamlessly with various AI models, organise prompts and identify actionable AI use cases.
This integration of AI into business processes is designed to reduce the need for hiring and significantly boost productivity.
Team-GPT co-founder and CEO Iliya Valchanov said: “For decades, communicating with AI was a complicated task reserved for scientists. GPT changed the game and allowed anyone to take advantage of AI, by simply chatting.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“While chat is simple to understand, it is rather limiting. When working with files, editing text or automating workflows, instead of chat, we need novel AI-first experiences, the likes of which we offer in Team-GPT.
“Moreover, to truly adopt AI, enterprises will require a great deal of education and change management – something we have dealt with as a team when cloud and data science platforms started to emerge.”
Team-GPT’s approach is to make AI accessible and beneficial for businesses in streamlining their operations.
True Ventures investor Mike Montano said: “Knowledge workers are using generative AI to improve their work.
“Pair that with enterprise concerns about data protection and it makes for a real challenge in adopting tools across teams. Team-GPT brings all of that siloed work into a workspace that will become a new home for AI-driven collaboration.”
Team-GPT was founded by AI educator Hristo Valchanov and co-founders Ilko Kacharov, Yavor Belakov, Katya Vaptsarova and Maria Valchanova.