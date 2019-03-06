Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Selected by five leading tech entrepreneurs and experts, Tech Nation has announced the ten leading startups that have won a spot on its prestigious Rising Stars programme.

As members of the programme, these startups will gain access to support from mentors, investors and influences that can help to grow the business and ensure their future success.

From photo verification software that could prove useful in the fight against fake news and help platforms to deal with the European Commission’s planned Article 13 copyright law, to wearables that detect accidents and call for help, these startups offer innovative ideas and technological solutions to often challenging and costly problems.

The 10 Tech Nation Rising Stars

Despite fears that Brexit could pose a threat to the United Kingdom’s technology sector, the UK remains a leader for tech unicorns. Could these Tech Nation Rising Stars help the UK to maintain its status beyond 2019?

Developing Experts – Norwich – EdTech

Offers online, interactive science-related lesson plans to help teachers and parents arm the next generation.

Metasonics – Bristol – Hardware, Devices & IoT

Developing next-generation acoustic metamaterials, allowing you to shape, direct and focus soundways, and altering the way we experience sound.

People Matter Technology – Ringwood – SaaS

Offers intelligent wellness through an app that measures how you feel, finds patterns in your wellbeing, and offers personalised tips and advice to improve your mental wellbeing.

PPC Protect Limited – Horwich – SaaS

Automates software that detects click fraud in online pay-per-click advertising campaigns.

SeedLegals – London – Fintech

Makes funding rounds less time-consuming and expensive for startups using big data to enhance human experts as they complete each step of the process.

Serelay Ltd – Harwell – Tech for Good

Offers verifiable photo and video capture, which allows platforms to check the authenticity of uploaded content, including when and where it was captured.

Tended – Lincoln – Hardware, Devices & IoT

Makes advanced activity trackers that not only tracks your fitness levels, but also checks safety, detects accidents and calls for help if you’re in trouble.

Tickr – Liverpool – Fintech

A next-generation investment app focused on “positive investment” that allows users to make money and help the world at the same time.

Vet-AI – Leeds – Healthtech & Biotech

Using artificial intelligence to maximise pet health, Vet-AI offers mobile, on-demand access to veterinary care.

Vitaccess – Oxford – Healthtech & Biotech

Compiled real-time research on how diseases and treatments affect the lives of patients, based on data collected through tailor-made smartphone apps.

Tech Nation Rising Stars offers promise to startups outside of London

London is currently home to 13 tech unicorns (startups valued at more than $1bn), more than any other European city, and recent studies show that alternative UK tech hubs have little chance of catching up.

London leads the way in fields such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, virtual reality and big data. However, Tech Nation’s Rising Stars programme will offer some encouragement to startups based outside of the capital.

Of the ten startups selected, just one is based in London. The startups are based around the country, from major cities such as Liverpool, to small villages like Harwell.

Providing opportunities to tech workers outside of the capital is viewed as key to improving the tech scene elsewhere, and the success of these startups should offer some boost.