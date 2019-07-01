Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Chinese Premier addresses Meeting of the New Champions

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will address the Annual meeting of the New Champions today, delivering a keynote speech on China’s role in the future of finance.

The session will explore the changing world of finance, as regulators crack down and banks continue to reinvent themselves as technology companies, and particularly the role that China plays in that change.

The Annual Meeting of the New Champions is organised by the World Economic Forum, which focuses on innovation, science and technology. This is taking place in Dalian, China, over the next three days.

High-tech Wimbledon tennis gets underway

The prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament will get underway today, with the All England Lawn Tennis Club and its technology partner IBM hoping to provide all fans, no matter where they’re viewing from, with an unforgettable experience experience.

This year Wimbledon and IBM have partnered with Amazon and Google to add tailored voice commands to their Alexa and Google Home devices, providing fans with easy access to tournament-related information throughout.

The host has also worked with Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo to create a feature that directs fans to iconic locations around the All England grounds to snap photos, which is available via the My Wimbledon app.

UK turns to smart vehicle charging points to reduce energy costs

All home-installed electric vehicle charging points funded by the UK government from today must have smart technology built in, as decided by the Department for Transport.

New charging points must be able to receive, interpret and react to a signal, which will be used to encourage EV owners to charge their vehicle during cheaper, off-peak times. This decision was made in order to reduce energy demands during peak times and subsequently put less strain on the National Grid.

Announcing the decision, Roads Minister Michael Ellis said: “The Government wants the UK to be the best place in the world to build and own an electric vehicle, with leadership and innovation helping us to pave the way to a zero emission future.”

Friday’s Highlights