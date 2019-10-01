Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Forbes 400 list published

Business and finance magazine Forbes will today publish its Forbes 400 list, an annual listing of the United States’ 400 wealthiest individuals.

Last year saw Jeff Bezos break Bill Gates’ 24-year spell at the top of the list, and the Amazon founder is set to rank top again.

Bezos became the first person to amass a fortune of more than $100bn, with wealth of $160bn.

In order to rank on the list last year, individuals needed to have amassed a fortune of at least $2.1bn.

GoPro Hero 7 successor expected

GoPro is expected to announce the successor to its Hero 7 action camera today after teasing the date on its official website.

Leaks suggest that the gadget will come with a new GP2 chip that will improve on-board image stabilisation, as well as a 12MP sensor and better image quality. The device is also set to get a redesign and added accessory options, such as front-facing display monitors and an external flash.

GoPro has a new challenger in the action camera market following the release of the Osmo Action by drone market leader DJI.

Conservative conference hosts air pollution event

Think tank Bright Blue will hold a fringe event at the Conservatives Conference today on tackling air pollution.

Attendees will hear from the likes of environmental secretary Theresa Villiers, Environment Manager at the Port of London Authority Tanya Ferry and Director of the Manchester Fuel Cell Innovation Centre Amer Gaffar.

Governments are increasingly turning to technology in search of new ways to clear the air, including the development of low or emissions-free vehicle technology, purifying technology and smart materials.

