Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Philippines holds general election amid hacking fears

The Philippines will hold a general election today to select new representatives ahead of the midway point of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, amid fears that automated voting machines could be exploited.

Hackers exposed vulnerabilities in the Philippine Commission on the Elections’ security in 2016 ahead of the presidential election. The Anonymous Philippines group stole the personal information, including biometric data and passport information, of 70 million voters, in a bid to expose election system vulnerabilities, including the use of automated voting machines.

Despite that, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez has insisted that hackers pose no threat to the election today as machines are only used to count paper votes, rather than submit votes.

Australia implements new solar laws

Australia’s new solar regulations will come into effect today, which will prevent anyone other than licenced electricians to install or uninstall new photovoltaic solar panels.

Government officials have insisted that the regulations have been drawn up to improve safety standards in the solar industry. However, those against the decision have argued that it will stall growth in the industry, put the profitability of solar developers at risk, and could lead to hundreds of job losses.

“It’s the equivalent of a homeowner having to call an electrician as soon as they’ve unpacked a new television from the box, in order to hang it on the wall,” Anna Freeman, director of energy generation for the Clean Energy Council has warned. “There is zero electrical work involved in this task and as such there is no need to require an electrician to do it.”

Appian World shows power of low-code

Appian will today get its annual Appian World conference underway, where it will show how its low-code platform, which simplifies the building of enterprise software applications, can help businesses to achieve high-value business transformation.

A range of Appian executives, including CEO Matt Calkins and CTO Michael Beckley, as well as industry leaders including Managing Director for Goldman Sachs Emiko Kamoda, IT Director of Medical Devices for Johnson & Johnson Susan Schulze, and tennis icon Andre Agassi, will take to the stage throughout the event.

Attendees will learn how Appian can help to protect data, improve customer experience and scale a business.

Appian World is taking place at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California, over the next three days.

