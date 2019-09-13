Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Climate activists plan Heathrow Airport closure

Activists from Heathrow Pause, a splinter of the Extinction Rebellion environmentalist group that caused disruption across the UK earlier this year, plans to disrupt flights at London’s Heathrow Airport today.

The group has threatened to fly drones within the airport’s exclusion zone in order to shut down its runways. The group has said that it will not fly above head height and will not fly within the path of aircrafts.

The protest is being launched as a result of plans to build a third runway at the airport, which has been met with backlash from environmentalists and local residents.

The Metropolitan Police has promised to take action against any protesters taking part in the action, using “all the powers and options” available to minimise the disruption caused.

Nike expands range of self-lacing shoes

Nike is set to release the Adapt Huarache sneakers today, expanding its range of products that make use of its self-lacing technology.

The technology was first debuted in 2016 with the release of the HyperAdapt 1.0. The Huarache release follows the Adapt BB (basketball) sneaker earlier this year.

Nike’s Adapt power-lacing technology uses a pressure monitor fitted in the heel of its shoes. When this is pressed, the shoe automatically tightens.

The technology can be controlled via a smartphone application, which allows the user to set the fit. Likewise, it is also compatible with Siri, meaning users can use voice commands to tighten or loosen the sneakers.

The Nike Adapt Huaraches will retail at $350 and is set to go on sale at 9am London time.

Huawei IP legal fight set to continue

An intellectual property dispute between Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and Rui Oliveira, CEO of Portuguese tech company Imaginew, is set to progress today.

Oliveira has accused Huawei of stealing smartphone camera technology that he had patented in the United States. Oliveira met with Huawei executives in 2014 to pitch his patent-pending technology to the company, and believes the company launched its own product years later that infringed on his patent.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

However, Huawei has since launched its own legal challenge. The company denies using the designs and has also accused Oliveira of attempting to extort the company.

Oliveira’s response to the Huawei complaints is due to be filed today.