Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tencent announces Q2 results

Tencent, the world’s fourth largest internet company, will today release its financial results from the second quarter of 2019.

The results come following fresh sanctions placed on China by the United States, which sent the market spiralling downward.

China’s top technology companies are expected to report a sharp slowdown in revenue growth this quarter as a result. According to Reuters, growth will slow to 26% – the lowest in six quarters – with net income growing by 9%, down from 50% year-over-year.

Tencent shares are currently trading at around 340 HKD ($43), down approximately 8% since the start of the month.

Wikipedia holds Wikimania conference

Internet encyclopedia Wikipedia will bring together its users and administrators today for Wikimania, an annual conference to discuss the future of the platform, open-source software, and other internet-related topics.

This year’s conference will focus on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and how the Wikipedia community can help to achieve the targets it sets out.

While the main conference doesn’t get underway until Friday, Wikimania guests will begin to arrive in Stockholm, Sweden, today to take part in a pre-conference hackathon, as well as learning sessions that will allow attendees to learn and develop skills and build their network.

Wikimania is taking place in Stockholm over the next five days.

Report links social media and poor mental health

A new report published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal today has once again linked social media use with poor mental health in teenage girls.

The study, carried out by a team of UK-based researchers, believes overuse of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram expose teenagers to bullying, while also leading to sleep disruption and a lack of exercise. The research found that 75% of females use social media multiple times a day.

Differing from past studies, the report concludes that males are less likely to develop mental health issues as a result of social media use.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email