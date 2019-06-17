Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Paris Air Show highlights LiFi’s potential

The Paris Air Show, the world’s largest aviation and space industry event, gets underway today, bringing together the industries’ global giants and innovators to showcase the latest advancements in air travel.

Among the trade show’s 2,500 exhibitors will be airline Air France, aircraft parts supplier Latécoère, and video game developer Ubisoft, who will come together to show attendees the potential of LiFi in the aviation industry.

LiFi uses light to transmit radio signals, and has been shown to deliver data transfer speeds up to 100 times faster than existing WiFi systems. Likewise, using LiFi would also reduce the need for cables, making aircrafts lighter and therefore more fuel efficient.

The Paris Air Show is taking place at the Exhibition Center of Le Bourget, Paris, over the next four days.

EU Sustainable Energy Week gets underway

EU Sustainable Energy Week, five days of events organised by the European Commission, gets underway today with a session on the role of powerfuels in helping to reach global renewable energy targets.

Powerfuels are synthetic gaseous or liquid non-biofuels generated from renewable electricity. According to Global Alliance Powerfuels, these are the missing link that will help the European Union to reach its renewable energy targets of 20% by 2020 and 32% by 2030.

This is one of hundreds of events taking place throughout the week, which will focus on sustainable energy issues and ideas, new policy developments and best practices.

The conference is taking place across three venues in Brussels, Belgium: the EC’s Charlemagne and Berlaymont buildings, as well as the Residence Palace.

Nike continues digital push with new chief digital officer

Nike’s first chief digital information officer, Ratnakar Lavu, will begin today, as the company continues to expand its digital services.

The decision to hire a chief digital information officer comes soon after the sportswear giant launched its Nike Live store concept, which focuses on combining digital services with physical locations. The items on sale in these locations are determined by digital item sales in the surrounding area, and also include pickup areas and self-checkouts to speed up the in-store experience.

With 20 years of experience working in digital and technology roles for retailer like Kohl’s and Redbox, Nike hopes that Lavu will be able to deliver “seamless consumer experiences” that will “further accelerate our growth”.

