Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Facebook launches Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook will reportedly announce its cryptocurrency today, which is set to become the core payment technology across the social media giant’s range of online platforms.

The cryptocurrency, reportedly named Libra, is being backed by a range of financial and technology giants, such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Uber and Stripe, according to the Wall Street Journal. These investors will form a consortium, independent of Facebook, tasked with governing the digital currency.

Facebook will reportedly publish a white paper today detailing its plans for Libra, which is expected to debut in 2020 should the company overcome various regulatory hurdles.

Think tank explores internet regulation

The Foreign Policy Centre, a UK-based think tank, is holding a seminar to examine the approaches that governments are taking to manage their citizens online.

The event will look at cases such as Russia where Roskomnadzor, Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, is increasingly censoring websites such as Wikipedia, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as well as the UK’s recently published Online Harms White Paper.

The event aims to figure out how best to protect freedom of expression in the digital world.

“Taking back control? How Russia, the UK and EU member states are seeking to regulate the internet” is being held at the House of Commons, London, starting at 6pm London time.

Trump begins 2020 election campaign

President of the United States Donald Trump will officially launch his re-election campaign today with a rally in Orlando, Florida.

While Trump’s first term has been plagued by accusations of Russian interference and disinformation spread via social media, the Trump campaign will utilise $100m in donations, a million volunteers and the voter data it has amassed to ensure that, should he be re-elected, it will be due to his own doing.

Trump’s first 2020 election rally is taking place at the Amway Center in Florida, starting at 8pm local time (1am London time).

Monday’s Highlights