Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Huawei blacklisting temporary exemptions expire

A temporary exemption on the United States’ trade blacklisting of Huawei, which restricts how US-based businesses can work with the Chinese telecommunication company, is set to expire today.

Unless extended by the Trump administration, companies will be forced to seek permission before they are able to trade with Huawei from today. However, even then it is rare for such requests to be granted.

The ban will stop companies like Google, who Huawei relies on for its Android operating system, from continuing to supply the company.

Huawei has estimated that pressure from the US will likely cause $30bn in lost revenue over the next two years.

Google holds Stadia press conference

Google will provide an update on its hotly-anticipated Stadia video game streaming service today.

The company is working on the system, which will allow gamers to stream games to the device over the internet, rather than requiring a physical disc or download.

The press conference is expected to focus on the games that will be available on the service, with Google yet to announce the final library that will be available to subscribers when the system launches later this year.

NASA astronauts take a spacewalk

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan are scheduled to venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) today to complete the fifth spacewalk of the year.

The astronauts will be tasked with installing a new docking station on the ISS’s Harmony module, which will provide a second dock for future Boeing CST-100 and SpaceX Crew Dragon arrivals.

In order for the spacewalk to take place, the orbit of the ISS has been adjusted to push it further from Earth than the usual 250 miles.

The mission, which will take approximately six and a half hours to complete, is scheduled to begin at 1:20pm London time. NASA will broadcast the spacewalk live and in its entirety via NASA TV.

