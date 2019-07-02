Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

DCMS publishes report on election meddling

The United Kingdom’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee will today publish a fresh report on disinformation and fake news spread via the internet, which calls for ministers to improve their efforts to protect against electoral interference.

The committee report accuses ministers of ignoring recommendations outlined in its previous disinformation and fake news report, such as the introduction of a new category for digital spending on political campaigns.

The report claims that current laws are not fit for purpose and calls for new legislation to be introduced within six months to prevent issues such as election interference from occurring.

NASA tests Moon spacecraft abort system

US space agency NASA will conduct a three minute flight of its Orion spacecraft in order to test the craft’s abort system, which would allow astronauts to escape in the event of an emergency.

If successful, NASA will move a step closer to achieving its goal of returning humans to the Moon, and beyond. According to the agency, its Orion spacecraft has been designed to “take humans farther than they’ve ever gone before”.

The Orion abort system test launch is scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Orlando, Florida, during a four hour window between 7am-11am local time (12pm-4pm London time).

RoboCup 2019 kicks off

The Robot Soccer World Cup 2019 gets underway today. The annual tournament sees teams of robots take to the pitch in a bid to showcase the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics.

The tournament has been running since 2010, with the goal of developing an autonomous robot team capable of beating the winners of the humanoid World Cup tournament by 2050.

As well as the football tournament, robots will also be competing in industrial challenges and search and rescue competitions throughout the week.

The RoboCup 2019 is taking place at the ICC Sydney sports facility in Sydney, Australia, over the next seven days, reaching its conclusion on Monday, 8 July.

