Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

TechCrunch Disrupt gets underway

TechCrunch’s flagship Disrupt event will get underway today in San Francisco, California, offering the latest batch of hopeful startups the chance to shine in front of industry leaders.

The event is well known for its Startup Battlefield event, which invites promising startups to pitch their ideas to a judging panel of tech experts and investors. This year’s winner will take home a $100,000 prize and join the likes of Dropbox, Mint, Getaround and Yammer in the Startup Battlefield history books.

The annual event attracts thousands of attendees, offering a range of workshops, talks, hackathons and networking events.

TechCrunch Disrupt is taking place at the Moscone North Convention Center in San Francisco over the next three days.

Microsoft shows off next-gen Surface hardware

Microsoft is holding an invitation-only event today, where it is expected to announce its new Surface devices. Surface is Microsoft’s touchscreen personal computer, which is something in between a laptop and a tablet.

Concept images leaked ahead of the event suggest that Microsoft will unveil a new Surface Pro complete with next-gen Intel CPUs, as well as an ARM CPU-powered “skinny” version.

It has also been speculated that Microsoft will finally unveil its dual screen Centaurus Surface, which it has been working on for more than two years.

The Microsoft Event is taking place in New York, starting at 10am local time (3pm London time).

Boeing CEO speaks at Economic Club of New York

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is set to address the Economic Club of New York today, a non-profit that attracts some of the United States’ top businesses leaders to discuss the world’s most important social, economic and political issues.

It is unclear what Muilenburg will use the stage to discuss. However, the talk comes as the company continues to face intense scrutiny over two fatal crashes involving its 737-MAX aircraft, which resulted in the death of more than 300 passengers.

According to Boeing, the aircraft’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, designed to automatically lower the aircraft’s nose if it is at too steep an angle, is believed to have been at fault in both crashes.

The accidents caused Boeing to report its worse ever quarterly earnings in July, posting losses of $2.9bn.