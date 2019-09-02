Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Lewis Hamilton’s plant-based burger chain opens

The first Neat Burger restaurant – a plant-based burger chain launched by Lewis Hamilton – will open today in in London, England.

The chain will serve up burgers and hotdogs made from a blend of proteins taken from peas, rice and mung beans, and hopes to appeal to all individuals with dishes that “tastes as good as, if not better than meat”.

The chain aims to reduce the environmental impact of the food industry. Livestock farming contributes approximately 18% of all greenhouse gas emissions globally.

KPMG opens new technology innovation hub

Business advisory firm KPMG will transfer approximately 100 staff members to its new technology innovation hub in Manchester, England, today.

The hub will serve as the home of its digital transformation division, which provides digital support to its clients. The centre will focus on solving challenges relating to cloud computing, digital learning, regulation, automation and office performance optimisation.

Among the 100 staff being relocated are data scientists, designers, software engineers, project managers and analysts.

Chandrayaan-2 prepares for Moon landing

Chandrayaan-2 will take one step closer to putting India on the Moon for a second time today, as its Vikram lander separates from the orbiter, ahead of a landing scheduled for 7 September.

Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation, this mission follows the successful landing of Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, which saw India become the fourth country in history to place its flag on the Moon. If successful, India will also become the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing on the Moon.

The mission has been launched to continue study into lunar water, and will more specifically explore the location and abundance of water present on the Moon.

