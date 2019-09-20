Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Facebook faces DCMS deadline over Cambridge Analytica concerns

Today marks the deadline set by the UK’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) for social media platform Facebook to respond to “outstanding requests” regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from the platform to target voters ahead of more than 200 political elections.

A letter sent by Facebook’s UK head of public policy Rebecca Stimson failed to appease MPs, and they have requested further information on when its employees became concerned about Cambridge Analytica’s use of Facebook data, what the nature of these concerns were, and why the company failed to call an investigation.

DCMS has also asked for a list of actions taken by Facebook against third parties that have violated its policies.

Global Climate Strike gets underway

Environmental organisation 350.org is encouraging people around the world to strike today as part of a week-long campaign against inaction on climate change.

The event has been launched to support the Fridays For Future movement launched by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, which has gained support from schools globally, and will coincide with the United Nations Climate Change Summit, which takes place on Monday.

Businesses, including Australian technology firm Atlassian, have formed the Not Business as Usual alliance to encourage their workers to take part in the protest. Likewise, the UK’s Trades Union Congress has passed a motion encouraging 30 minutes of action to coincide with the global strike.

UNSW summit addresses cybersecurity skills shortage

Leaders in Australia’s cybersecurity industry will gather at the University of New South Wales Sydney for the Australian Cybersecurity Education Summit 2019, where the agenda will focus on addressing the industry’s skills shortage.

The event has been launched by Professor Richard Buckland, director of the Security Engineering Capability Institute, who says that the cybersecurity skills shortage is the biggest issue holding the industry back.

Attendees will hear from a range of speakers, including Australia’s information and privacy commissioner Angelene Falk, as well as Brendan Hopper, general manager of the Commonwealth Bank’s Cyber Security Centre.

The Australian Cybersecurity Education Summit is being held at the UNSW Scientia Building, Sydney, starting at 9am local time (midnight London time).

