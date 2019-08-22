Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK science and tech committee publishes net-zero report

Members of the United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Committee today publish a report on the Government’s target of becoming emission-free by 2050.

The report states that the Government has taken no steps to meet the target, pointing to a number of policies that have been scrapped or delayed, which has “undermined” the net-zero goal, such as changes to the plug-in grants for low-emissions vehicles.

The Science and Technology Committee has set out 10 recommendations that it believes are key to achieving the 2050 target, such as increasing wind and solar power and offering incentives to encourage energy-efficient home improvements.

This report is part of the committee’s “Technologies for meeting clean growth emissions reduction targets” inquiry.

Uber launches Boat service in Cambridge

Ride-hailing app Uber will launch its Uber Boat service in Cambridge, England, tomorrow, allowing customers to book a seat on one of the city’s famous punting tours through the app.

The 40-minute tour will take passengers along the River Cam, past some of the city’s most historic sights. Uber has previously trialled similar services in Mumbai, India, and in Split and Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The move comes as Uber continues to expand the services that it offers. The company launched its first helicopter service in New York City in July, and continues to develop Uber Air, its planned flying taxis service, which is set to launch in 2023.

Uber Boat trips will be available to those within a one mile radius of Cambridge’s departure docks between 22 – 24 August.

Vivo launches cheapest ever 5G handset

Chinese technology company Vivo is set to make more 5G networks more accessible today with the launch of its iQOO Pro 5G handset, which is expected to be the cheapest 5G smartphone to launch yet.

Since service providers began rolling out their 5G networks earlier this year, smartphone manufacturers have been gradually releasing devices capable of using next-generation networks. However, these devices tend to be expense premium models. The Samsung S10 5G retails at £1,099 for example, and the Huawei Mate 20x 5G costs £999.99.

The iQOO Pro 5G’s price hasn’t been confirmed, but the company’s vice president, Feng Yufei, reposted a Weibo post claiming that it will be cheaper than other 5G handsets.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

It is often speculated that device cost will initially hold consumer use of 5G back, given that next-generation networks are only currently available in a small number of cities around the world.