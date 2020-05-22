Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EasyJet holds shareholder meeting in wake of cyberattack

Low-cost airline EasyJet holds a shareholder general meeting today, three days after it revealed it suffered a cyberattack in which contact details for more than 9 million customers were stolen.

EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, along with two directors, are reportedly seeking to oust the airline’s chairman and chief executive in the meeting for refusing to cancel an aircraft order placed with Airbus. However, removing them would require more than 50% of the vote. Haji-Ioannou and his family control about 34% of shares.

Like all airlines, EasyJet has been hard hit by the pandemic, with its share price down 60% for the year. EasyJet is aiming to resume flights in June, with passengers required to wear face masks.

China’s top legislature convenes following coronavirus delay

China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) will convene today, in a sign that the country is beginning to return to some normality after months of strict lockdown measures.

The most important political event in China has been postponed since 5 March. The NPC is, in theory, the country’s most powerful institution, but in reality it is a rubber-stamp assembly that approves policies put forward by the Communist Party. The event will unveil China’s economic targets, which will have almost certainly been significantly downgraded by the pandemic’s damage.

Since the 11 May, new cases of Covid-19 have been in single digits in China, according to the country’s own figures. However, there are concerns about a second spike in Shulan, with authorities imposing a Wuhan-style lockdown there in the past few days.

UK government webinar gives pandemic supply chain advice

The UK government’s Department for International Trade holds a one hour webinar to provide businesses with “practical advice” to help them respond to international supply chain disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The session will cover mapping current supply chains, give “insight into highlighting and forecasting risk areas” as well as teach viewers “how to develop strategic contingency plans” for their business.

Those seeking advice can register for the 2:30pm BST webinar here.

