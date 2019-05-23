Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

European Parliament elections begin

The European Union’s 28 member states will today begin voting in the 2019 European Parliament election.

Despite fears that Russian operatives could use social media in an attempt to sway voters by leaking documents and using bots to flood sites with a certain rhetoric, lawmakers say that they have seen little evidence of this occurring.

Yet, according to advocacy group Avaaz, social network Facebook has been flooded with fake news ahead of the vote. Researchers found more than 500 groups and 300 profiles spreading disinformation among voters in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Spain ahead of the vote.

However, the European Union has a bigger problem in Nigel Farage, whose Brexit party is topping the polls in the United Kingdom with a vote share of more than 30%. The pro-Brexit party could end up with more than 30 MEPs in the European Parliament, which would put pressure on the Conservatives to reconsider a hard Brexit.

HP announce Q2 results

Information technology company Hewlett-Packard will today announce its financial results from the second quarter of 2019.

After narrowly missing estimates in Q1 with revenues of $14.7bn, HP is expected to announce earnings of $14.06bn today, equating to earnings per share of between $0.50 to $0.53 according to Yahoo Finance. The fall in revenue is predicted as a result of weak performance in both its personal systems and printing businesses.

Despite its struggles, HP continues to focus on innovating in its current areas. The company has recently turned its attention to 3D printing despite being noticeably absent from the space for some time.

HP will announce its results via a conference call at 2:30pm PT (10:30pm London time).

Health secretary appears at digital health congress

The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, will make an appearance today at the Digital Health and Care Congress 2019, an event being ran by health charity The King’s Fund.

The event brings together leading figures from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and social care operators in a bid to fuel discussion and action around developments in digital health.

This year’s event is focusing on the creation of digital tools that offer support to healthcare providers, how to enable self-care through online apps and services, and the use of technology and data to create better healthcare systems.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Hancock will take to the stage at 3:40pm to deliver a keynote address.

The Digital Health and Care Congress 2019 got underway yesterday at The King’s Fund headquarters in London, England, and will reach its conclusion today.