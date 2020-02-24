Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Huawei global launch takes over from MWC

Huawei will today launch its latest new products and strategy for 2020 at a virtual event after its usual platform, Mobile World Congress (MWC) was cancelled over fears related to the coronavirus.

The Huawei Consumer Business Product and Strategy Virtual Launch is likely to focus on the company’s latest mobile handsets, including the much anticipated Huawei P40.

The Chinese technology giant will likely also unveil its strategy to deal with ongoing hostility from the US, with the US-China trade war forcing Huawei to abandon the Android operating system in 2019.

The event will be livestreamed via YouTube from 2pm CET (1pm GMT).

North Korea holds cryptocurrency conference

A cryptocurrency conference held by the North Korean government will continue apace today, having launched on Saturday.

The Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference set to run until 29 February, and is being held at the Pyongyang Science and Technology Complex, with “winter sports and relaxing time” to be held at the Masikryong Ski Resort afterwards.

According to the event’s website, the conference will help to build “bridges of friendship and collaboration with the DPR of Korea” in an “exclusive environment of confidentiality” where attendees have “contacts with the highest government officials and engineers”.

The event has attracted considerable scepticism from the US-based bitcoin industry.

HP announces Q1 results

Technology giant HP will today announce its first quarter fiscal results for 2020.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently predicts an earnings rise of 3.85% from Q1 2019, although it does project a small revenue drop of 0.66%.

HP has experienced strong recent product and region growth; however, it is facing a competitive pricing environment at present. The coronavirus may also be impacting its supply chain.

The results will be detailed in an earnings call from 5pm ET (9pm GMT).