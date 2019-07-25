Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Bastille Day hoverboard inventor attempts Channel crossing

Franky ‘Flyman’ Zapata, who wowed crowds during Paris’s Bastille Day celebrations by flying over the parade on a jet-powered hoverboard, will attempt to cross the English Channel using his Flyboard Air invention today.

If successful, the flight will be the longest achieved using the contraption. However, Zapata has estimated that he only has a 30% chance of making it all the way across.

Taking place on the 110th anniversary of Louis Blériot’s first cross-Channel flight in 1909, Zapata will attempt to make a similar crossing from Sangatte near Calais to St Margaret’s Bay near Dover, which would take approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Alphabet publishes quarterly results

Google parent company Alphabet will report its financial results from the second quarter of 2019 today.

The internet giant will be hoping to improve on its disappointing Q1 results, which saw the company fall short of its revenue expectations by close to $1bn. The poor performance was somewhat due to the $1.7bn fine issued by the European Commission for antitrust breaches related to Google’s online advertising products.

Google has decided against providing estimates for Q2. However, analysts have predicted quarterly revenue of $38.16bn, an increase of 16.9% year-over-year, which would equate to earnings per share of $11.30.

Alphabet will announce its Q2 results via a conference call scheduled for 1:30pm PT (9:30pm London time).

Global Mobile Internet Conference gets underway

The Global Mobile Internet Conference, a major event focused on developments in the mobile industry, gets underway today in Guangzhou, China.

Usually held in Beijing, the conference has been moved to Guangzhou’s Greater Bay Area, which connects mainland China with Hong Kong and Macau. The newly-developed zone has been designed to rival Silicon Valley, the United States’ technology hub.

The technology event will feature speakers such as Weibo CEO Gaofei Wang, Honor president George Zhao, and Ping An CTO Guowei Fang, as well as representatives from US technology giants Facebook, Twitter and Snap Inc.

The Global Mobile Internet Conference is taking place at Guangzhou’s Canton Fair Complex over the next four days.

