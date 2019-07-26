Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Huawei unveils Mate X 20 5G

Under-pressure telecommunications company Huawei is set to launch the Mate X 20 5G today in China, offering consumers a plus-sized smartphone to use on China’s next-generation networks.

The smartphone’s specifications will be largely the same as the non-5G version, except it will have a smaller battery in order to save space for a larger modem. It will also feature a larger 7.2in display.

Following a number of smaller rollouts, China plans to complete a nationwide 5G rollout across 40 cities in October, using three leading service providers: China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

Twitter reports Q2 results

Following on from Facebook on Tuesday, social media company Twitter will report its earnings from the second quarter of 2019 today.

Analysts have predicted revenue of $829m for the quarter, in line with Twitter’s own estimate, and earnings per share of $0.18. If correct, Twitter revenue will have increased by almost 17% year-over-year.

Despite positive growth, Twitter’s stock is currently down by approximately 8% since last July, having fallen from $37.35 to $34.33.

Robotics bar opens in Milan

A new robotics bar, designed to introduce people to industrial robotics and its benefits, will open to the public today in Milan, Italy.

Developed by MIT professor Carlo Ratti, the bar is fitted with two robotic arms that can use a selection of 150 spirits to create an “infinite” number of cocktails. Visitors can create custom drinks through an app, which are made by the robotic arms within a few seconds.

According to Ratti, his creation shows how technology can “empower people”, demonstrating that robots won’t replace people, but instead extend their capabilities.

The bar is located on the rooftop of luxury hotel TownHouse Duomo.

