3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Happy Data Protection Day

Today is Data Protection Day, an international day of awareness for privacy and data protection best practices.

Data Protection Day – known as Data Privacy Day outside of Europe – initially focused on raising awareness among businesses, but has expanded in recent years to include families and consumers.

High profile data breaches and scandals such as Cambridge Analytica have put the spotlight firmly onto data privacy, with GDPR coming into force in 2018 to provide greater protection in the digital age.

Data Protection Day first launched in 2007 and occurs annually on 28 January.

Apple posts financial earnings

Tech giant Apple is set to reveal its Q1 2020 earnings today, providing insight into the iPhone maker’s holiday sales.

The world’s most valuable company has been buoyed by strong sales in services such as Apple TV+ and Airpods, its wireless headphones.

Success in services and wearables is expected to more than make up for a year-over-year decline in handset sales over the past few quarters, with analysts expecting Apple to beat earnings estimates.

While things are likely to look rosy, anti-trust lawsuits and uncertainty around the launch of a 5G-enabled handset hang over Apple’s future.

International Cybersecurity Forum gets underway

The International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) gets underway in Lille, France.

The three-day event will explore all things cybersecurity, with talks and workshops covering areas such as genomics, app protection and 5G.

Representatives from Airbus, Cyberwatch, PWC, Oracle, Google and others, will be taking to the stage to deliver talks.

This year’s theme is “putting humans at the heart of cybersecurity”, which asks attendees to think of ways to make the most of both humans and machines in a security context.