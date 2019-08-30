Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Politicians debate positive Twitter Day

A panel of politicians, journalists and think tank spokespeople will today take part in a debate on how to make online debates, such as those over social media platforms like Twitter, more civil.

The debate has been organised as part of think tank British Future’s #PositiveTwitterDay campaign, which aims to encourage debate over politics and society without the toxicity and abuse that is often present on social media.

The full lineup hasn’t yet been revealed. However, British Future’s Sunder Katwala will be joined by journalist Paul Staines of Guido Fawkes.

PAX West gets underway

Today marks the start of PAX West, one of five annual PAX events held across the United States and Australia, which brings together the video game industry’s publishers, developers and players.

Unlike many trade shows, PAX is open to all kinds of exhibitors, from AAA publishers to indie developers.

The four day event will get underway with a keynote from PC Gamer magazine editor Gary Whitta,who has previously worked with developers such as Telltale Games.

PAX West is taking place in Seattle, Washington, at the Washington State Convention Center, until Monday, 2 September.

Wuthering Bytes technology festival begins

Wuthering Bytes, a festival showcasing interesting and inspiring technology in a small town in West Yorkshire, England, will get underway today.

The 10-day event will feature a range of speeches, talks, workshops and events, exploring a range of topics such as the Internet of Things, government technology, and computer-aided design.

Today’s Festival Day will feature keynote speaker JP Rangaswami, formerly chief data officer for Deutsche Bank, as well as a range of technology experts, educators and executives.

Wuthering Bytes is taking place in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, until Sunday, 8 September.

