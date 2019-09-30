Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Conservative Conference hosts technology and regulation event

The Institute for Government will host a fringe event at the Conservative party conference today to explore how future technology will make us rethink regulation.

Chaired by IfG’s head of data transparency Gavin Freeguard, the session will feature speakers such as the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Damian Collins MP, and Carly Kind, director of AI ethics research body the Ada Lovelace Institute.

The Conservative Party Conference is taking place in Manchester until Wednesday,2 October. The IfG session is taking place at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, starting at 4pm BST.

France and Finland’s Brexit backstop deadline

Today marks the deadline issued by French president Emmanuel Macron and Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne for UK prime minister Boris Johnson to deliver his proposals for a solution to the Irish backstop problem.

Concern over the backstop saw UK parliament reject the Brexit deal agreed between Theresa May’s government and the European Union. However, EU leaders say that no viable alternative has been presented. Rinne has said it was “now time for Boris Johnson to produce his own proposals in writing – if they exist”.

Both leaders have expressed frustration over the Brexit deadlock, with Macron previously threatening to veto a Brexit extension if no progress is made in negotiations.

UAV Technology conference gets underway

The fourth annual UAV Technology Conference will get underway in London, England, today, where experts will convene to explore and discuss the trends and innovations in unmanned aerial vehicles, looking particularly at their use in warfare.

Attendees will get to hear from various military officials from around the world, including Lieutenant Colonel Richard Craig of the British Army’s Robotics and Autonomous Systems division.

The conference is taking place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London over the next two days. Today’s programme will get underway at 8:50am with an opening remark from Lieutenant General Richard Felton, the former director general defence safety authority for the UK Ministry of Defence.

