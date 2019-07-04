Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Japan imposes semiconductor restrictions on South Korea

Japan will impose new trade restriction on South Korea today, making it difficult for South Korean tech companies to import vital materials used to manufacture microchips and smartphones.

Japanese companies will need to seek government approval before they can export materials such as fluorinated polyimide, resist, or hydrogen fluoride to South Korea.

According to Tokyo, this is in response to the strained relationship between the two countries caused by South Korea’s handling of lawsuits opened against Japanese businesses by wartime labourers. Japan argues that compensation was agreed when the two countries signed a treaty in 1965 ending hostilities between the two countries.

According to reports, the Japanese government is also considering removing South Korea from its ‘whitelist’, which would see further restrictions placed on technology companies trading in Japan.

Wikipedia founder calls for social media boycott

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has called for a boycott of the “big, centralized social media networks” over the next two days, in which he has called a “Declaration of Digital Independence”.

Sanger posted a petition on Change.org last month calling for the protest.

In the post, Sanger expressed disapproval of the “long train of abuses” suffered by internet users at the hands of these tech giants.

Internet giants have been involved in a number of scandals and incidents in the past few years, such as Facebook’s misuse of user data, and (as deemed by the European Union) Google’s various monopolies in areas such as online advertising, search and mobile operating systems.

Women in Blockchain meet up

London Fintech Week kicks off today with the Women in Blockchain Meetup, which will bring together those interested in blockchain technology, from novices to industry leaders, to learn, share and network.

Attendees will hear from a selection of expert speakers, who will present a range of real-world use cases that demonstrate the potential of blockchain technology for businesses.

The three hour event is taking place at the Cocoon Global co-working space in London, England, ahead of the main London Fintech Week schedule, which will get underway on Monday, 8 July.

