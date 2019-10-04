Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU ministers convene at Environment Council

European Union ministers will come together today for the EU Environment Council, where they will debate on the EU’s long-term strategy for achieving a climate neutral economy.

The EU ‘s Climate Action strategy sets the vision for a “prosperous, modern, competitive and climate-neutral economy” by 2050.

The EU Environmental Council follows yesterday’s Green Growth Summit organised by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, which was attended by environmental ministers from across the EU.

Ministers will also use the one-day event to hold discussions ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Santiago, Chile, in December.

The EU Environment Council is taking place at the European Convention Center in Luxembourg.

World Space Week gets underway

Today marks the start of World Space Week, a United Nations-designated celebration of space exploration.

World Space Week is the “largest space event on Earth”. More than 5,000 separate events were held across 80 different countries in 2018. This year promises to be equally as big, with a variety of experiences, talks, workshops and celebrations having been organised. Highlights of some of the events taking place this year can be found here.

This year’s theme is “The Moon: Gateway to the Stars”. The event coincides with NASA’s International Observe the Moon Night, which falls on Saturday, 5 October. Likewise, today also marks the anniversary of the Sputnik satellite launch.

Apple Mac users anticipate latest OS update

Users of Apple’s Mac devices could receive an operating system update today.

Apple has yet to announce a date for the release of MacOS Catalina, the sixth major update to its computer operating system. Although, it has confirmed that it is set to be rolled out on an unspecified date this month.

However, text published on Apple’s Danish website detailing the release of Apple Arcade stated that it would be available from 4 October. Apple Arcade is a Catalina feature, and will only become available after the update is released.

Apple has since removed reference to today’s date from its website.