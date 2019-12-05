Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK explores future of ageing

Key experts across health, housing, finance and business will be joined by policymakers, business leaders and academics today in London to consider how ageing is set to change in the future.

This will take the form of a conference held by the International Longevity Centre UK entitled Future of Ageing 2019.

It will explore key topics around how ageing is changing with medical advances and how businesses can best respond to this to maximise economic benefits.

Key speakers include former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Harvard Professor Dr David Bloom and writer and activist Ashton Applewhite.

Latest species facing extinction named

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) will today update its renowed Red List, a catalogue of species facing extinction.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species currently lists over 28,000 species that are under threat of extinction – accounting for 27% of all assessed species, but with today’s update that may change.

The IUCN has so far assessed 105,732 species, and aims to assess a total of 160,000 by 2020.

Today’s update is likely to increase the total number of species listed as under threat from extinction, as climate change poses increased threats to global and local ecosystems.

EU finance ministers take on stablecoins

The finance ministers from nations across the European Union will gather today for a key EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting, during which they will adopt a joint statement on stablecoins.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that is pegged to a traditional asset, usually a currency such as the US Dollar or Euro.

The statement, a draft of which was released in late November, acknowledges the potential benefits of stablecoins for rapid cross-border payments, but argues that a global stablecoin should not be adopted until far more has been done to assess the “legal, regulatory and oversight challenges”.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Other topics set to be discussed at the meeting include a Europe-wide policy on money laundering and the approval of a work plan on climate action.