3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Chief medical officer outlines UK’s coronavirus preparedness

The chief medical officer for the UK, Chris Whitty, will today outline how well prepared the country is for what the government is describing as a “possible coronavirus global pandemic”.

This is part of an ongoing inquiry into the UK’s preparedness for the coronavirus by the government’s Health and Social Care Committee.

Whitty will give evidence on current planning efforts to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases; the preventative measures being taken; how the virus can be contained and what the NHS is doing to deal with a possible outbreak.

He will be joined by Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries in the session, which begins at 9am GMT.

UK concludes first round of EU negotiations

The first round of the negotiations between the UK and the EU over their future relationship post-Brexit will conclude today.

The round, which began on 2 March, will finish with a closing plenary with all negotiators, followed by a bilateral meeting between UK lead negotiator David Frost and EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier.

Barnier will follow the meeting with a press conference, which should give further insight into how successful the negotiations have been so far, and what likely path they may take in the future.

The second round of negotiations is expected to begin on 18 March.

Twitter CEO defends position

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of social media giant Twitter, will today discuss the company’s role in future online media, in a Q&A session at an ongoing Morgan Stanley event.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference has been running for several days in San Francisco, with Sheryl Sandberg among those who have previously spoken.

Dorsey is likely to be faced with questions relating to the recent appearance of Elliot Management Corp as a major shareholder, which now appears to be attempting a coup against the Twitter CEO.

The event, which will begin at 9am PST (5pm GMT), will be livestreamed from Twitter’s Investor Relations website.