Google offers Stadia update ahead of E3

Google will provide some long-awaited news on its Google Stadia gaming platform today as the video game industry gears up for next week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Google unveiled Stadia, a service that will allow users to stream video games over the cloud, at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) back in March. However, little more has been given away since.

A video posted to the official Stadia YouTube channel revealed that Google will hold its first “Stadia Connect” today, which will reveal launch dates, service pricing and some of the games that users can expect to feature on the platform.

The event will be streamed via Stadia’s YouTube account today starting at 9am PDT (7pm London time).

Ai-Da invites press to world’s first robot art exhibition

Ai-Da, the world’s first robot artist, will today hold a press viewing at Unsecured Futures, the first solo art exhibition featuring work created by artificial intelligence.

Using processes and algorithms developed by scientists from Oxford University, Ai-Da can produce drawings, paintings, sculptures and video art. These creations will be brought together over the next month to encourage attendees to “question and develop the ethics of how new technologies are used” and “remember those getting left behind” by technological disruption.

Unsecured Futures is set to open to the public on Wednesday, 12 June at St John’s College in St Giles, Oxford.

Security industry turns its attention to Globsec

With Infosec entering its final day, the security market will begin to turn its attention to Globsec, an annual security conference looking at issues currently challenging the European market.

This year Globsec is focusing on five topics that are “shaping out future” – European integration; defence and security in the transatlantic sphere; technology as a benefactor and a threat; sustainable societies and challenges to democracy and liberal order.

Attendees will get to hear from experts from across the security industry, including South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-Wha and Microsoft’s VP of EU Government Affairs John Frank. Speakers will offer insight on topics such as climate change, the US-China trade war, cyber threats and weaponised technologies.

Globsec 2019 is taking place over the next three days in Bratislava, Slovakia.

